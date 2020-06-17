Keanu Reeves is auctioning off a 15-minute virtual date to raise funds for a children's cancer charity.
The John Wick star is giving one lucky fan the chance to chat with him via online conferencing platform Zoom as part of a series of auctions being offered up by bosses at Camp Rainbow Gold.
The 55 year old will hook up with the highest bidder as part of A Little One-on-One with Keanu. The sit down is valued at $10,000 and must take place in the week beginning July 6.
Other items and experiences up for bidding include a 15-minute private Zoom concert from Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke and a guitar signed by Andy Grammer.
Entertainment
A virtual date with Keanu
Photo: All rights reserved.
Keanu Reeves
Keanu Reeves is auctioning off a 15-minute virtual date to raise funds for a children's cancer charity.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Missing man found deadFraser Lake - 9:33 am
- 'RCMP not above the law'Canada - 9:27 am
- Dozens of arrests at campVancouver - 9:25 am
- New Beijing virus outbreakChina - 7:47 am
- Sudden death on Spion KopLake Country - 7:14 am
Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]
© 2020 Castanet.net