A virtual date with Keanu

Photo: All rights reserved. Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is auctioning off a 15-minute virtual date to raise funds for a children's cancer charity.



The John Wick star is giving one lucky fan the chance to chat with him via online conferencing platform Zoom as part of a series of auctions being offered up by bosses at Camp Rainbow Gold.



The 55 year old will hook up with the highest bidder as part of A Little One-on-One with Keanu. The sit down is valued at $10,000 and must take place in the week beginning July 6.



Other items and experiences up for bidding include a 15-minute private Zoom concert from Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke and a guitar signed by Andy Grammer.