159297
159339
Entertainment  

A virtual date with Keanu

WENN - | Story: 302974

Keanu Reeves is auctioning off a 15-minute virtual date to raise funds for a children's cancer charity.

The John Wick star is giving one lucky fan the chance to chat with him via online conferencing platform Zoom as part of a series of auctions being offered up by bosses at Camp Rainbow Gold.

The 55 year old will hook up with the highest bidder as part of A Little One-on-One with Keanu. The sit down is valued at $10,000 and must take place in the week beginning July 6.

Other items and experiences up for bidding include a 15-minute private Zoom concert from Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke and a guitar signed by Andy Grammer.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

158310


Corgi makes a mess playing in water bowl

Must Watch
Looks like the owner was prepared for this…
Baby loses patience with shape puzzle toy
Must Watch
She’s done with that toy.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Sit back, relax, and enjoy the scroll.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


154696
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
157942


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


156109
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



159046