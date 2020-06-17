Lemmy biopic in the works

Photo: All rights reserved. Lemmy Kilmister

Late Motorhead frontman Lemmy Kilmister is set to have his life story adapted for the big screen.



Greg Olliver, the man behind the 2010 documentary Lemmy, will direct the biopic, which will chronicle the Ace of Spades hitmaker's early years growing up in Stoke-on-Trent, England and his journey from becoming a roadie for Jimi Hendrix to joining the band Hawkwind, and eventually launching Motorhead in 1975.



The singer and bassist, who was known for his heavy drink and drug use during his heyday, died in December, 2015, four days after his 70th birthday and just two days after he was diagnosed with prostate cancer.



Motorhead's manager Todd Singerman and Lemmy producer Steffan Chirazi will serve as executive producers on the film, which was written by Medeni Griffiths and Olliver, who reveals the project has been in the works for the past seven years.



"Everything you've heard about Lemmy is probably true... not because he was embracing rock n' roll cliches, but because he was creating them," Olliver shares in a statement.



"Marlboro Reds (cigarettes) and Jack Daniel's (whiskey) for breakfast, speed for dinner - all true. But behind that steely-eyed facade of rock n' roll was also a compelling, complicated and lion-hearted man who stayed the course and never gave up playing the music that made him happy."



"We've been carefully developing this biopic since 2013, making sure to stay true to Lemmy, Motorhead band members Phil Campbell and Mikkey Dee, and all the other folks that played important roles in Lemmy's life," he added. "This will be a film they'll be proud of."



Production is scheduled to begin in early 2021, providing officials are given the all-clear as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.