Country star's machete oops

Country star Craig Morgan is recovering from a machete injury.

The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost singer was hospitalized after accidentally driving the blade into his kneecap and took to Instagram on Tuesday to show off the bloody leg injury.

"Got a little machete gash," he wrote under the photo. "Few stitches later and I'm good. God I love Alaska."

Morgan has yet to explain what happened, but his representative tells Taste of Country the skilled outdoorsman and Army veteran is "all good" and recuperating in Alaska.

