159297
158833
Entertainment  

Megan and Machine Gun

WENN - | Story: 302971

Megan Fox finally confirmed her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly on Monday as the new couple shared a kiss during a trip out in Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old Jennifer's Body star split from her husband Brian Austin Green at the end of last year and, since the BH90210 star confirmed the news last month, it's been speculated Megan and Kelly, real name Colson Baker, 30, have been dating.

After playing lovers in the rapper and actor's latest music video for his single Bloody Valentine, the pair confirmed they were loved up, as they held hands and shared a kiss during a visit to Mr. Furley's Bar in Los Angeles' Sherman Oaks neighbourhood for drinks.

Rumors of a romance began circulating last month when the couple was photographed together for the first time in Los Angeles, and Brian addressed the story while confirming he and his wife of seven years had split during his podcast, revealing he has yet to meet Kelly.

However, he made it clear that his estranged wife's relationship with the rapper was not behind their split, adding: "I don't want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

158310


Corgi makes a mess playing in water bowl

Must Watch
Looks like the owner was prepared for this…
Baby loses patience with shape puzzle toy
Must Watch
She’s done with that toy.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Sit back, relax, and enjoy the scroll.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


154696
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
158447


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


156109
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159045



159046