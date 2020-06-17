Ruffalo: 500 push-ups a day

Photo: All rights reserved. Mark Ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo embarked on an intensive fitness regime while preparing to play the Birdsey twins in HBO's limited series I Know This Much Is True.



The actor plays both Dominic and Thomas Birdsey in the show, both of whom have drastically different physiques, with the star previously revealing he opted to gain and lose the weight himself, as opposed to donning a fat suit.



In a new interview with The Wrap, writer and director Derek Cianfrance explained the physical changes that the 52-year-old actor went through while preparing for the roles, revealing Mark had to do about "500 push-ups a day" and went on a 1,000 calorie-a-day diet to lose 20 pounds.



"I guess you could say he was always a little bit hangry," Derek quipped. "He was eating an egg white for breakfast and just starving. And he couldn't eat for another three hours, and all he could eat then was a granola bar that had 120 calories or something, because he was on this strict diet. It created this guy Dominick who was just wiry and aggressive."



Before they started shooting I Know This Much Is True, Derek and Mark had a meeting where they agreed to do 17 weeks of shooting all of Dominic's scenes first " before the star would gain back 30 pounds to play his twin brother, Thomas, who struggles with mental illness in the form of schizophrenia.



"My very first meeting with Mark, I told him that if we were going do something like this, I couldn't imagine us shooting in the morning, breaking for lunch and having him putting on a wig or a fake goatee and playing the second half," Derek shared. "So we shot for 17 weeks and I would have Mark do push-ups – he was doing probably 500 push ups a day. All the time between takes, it was always our way to get Mark into the zone as Dominic."