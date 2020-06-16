159297
159117
Entertainment  

Lady Antebellum name flap

WENN - | Story: 302861

The stars of Lady Antebellum are pushing ahead under their new moniker Lady A, after holding a virtual meeting with blues singer Anita White, who has been performing under the title for 20 years.

White was stunned to learn the country trio had dropped 'Antebellum' from their name due to racial sensitivities this week and intended to perform and record as Lady A.

Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood explained the 'Antebellum' name had too many links to the American Civil War, insisting: "We are regretful and embarrassed to say that we did not take into account the associations that weigh down this word referring to the period of history before the Civil War, which includes slavery."

While White had previously insisted, "It shouldn't have taken George Floyd to die for them to realize that their name had a slave reference to it," in snaps shared online by the Need You Now group, they're seen connecting with the singer, as they collectively worked to find a way forward.

"Today, we connected privately with the artist Lady A," the country group began. "Transparent, honest, and authentic conversations were had. We are excited to share we are moving forward with positive solutions and common ground.

"The hurt is turning into hope. More to come," they concluded, along with the hashtags, "#LadyABluesSoulFunkGospelArtist #TheTruthIsLoud."

The original Lady A shared the same photo and message and, in her Instagram story, she also shared a post from black country artist Michael Ricks, who uploaded a photo of the Rolling Stone article where White spoke about Lady Antebellum taking the name.

Alongside the screenshot, he added, "Do a song together? In the spirit of racial reconciliation?" and, "Be the next Lil Nas X and Billy Ray," referring to their massive hit Old Town Road.

While White didn't add anything to the post, she appeared to hint a collaboration between herself and the new Lady A could be on the cards.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

158310


Lady Antebellum ‘moving forward’ with name change after connecting with blues star Lady A

Music
The stars of Lady Antebellum are pushing ahead under their new moniker Lady A, after holding a virtual meeting with blues singer...
Ferocious kitten
Must Watch
“This is Wolverine, a polydactyl kitten with 7 tires on...
Electric toothbrush
Must Watch
Kid uses and electric toothbrush for the first time.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness right at your fingertips.


156874
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
158579


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


158293
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada



159046