Kid Rock's bar ignores rules

Singer Kid Rock has been slapped with a citation after failing to enforce coronavirus public health orders at his Nashville bar.

Nashville authorities recently released strict guidelines for owners of non-essential businesses to follow as the reopening effort began, with specific rules regarding social distancing and crowd capacity among those issued to live music venue bosses.

However, managers at Kid Rock's Big A** Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse have been accused of ignoring the ordinances, after photos emerged online of the bar packed with patrons, with many not wearing face masks.

A complaint about the venue was filed with Metro Public Health Department officials on Friday, prompting a visit from the organization director, Dr. Michael Caldwell, who issued the citation on Saturday.

According to local reports, 13 other Nashville business owners were also fined for falling foul of the new restrictions over the weekend.

The penalty amount has yet to be disclosed.

Kid Rock previously encouraged fans to follow lockdown orders and official health guidelines, sharing a photo of himself online wearing a face covering, as he told followers, "Stay home. Stay safe. And if you must go out, wear a mask."

The musician has yet to comment on the citation news.

