159297
Entertainment  

The Matrix 4 pushed back

WENN - | Story: 302859

The release date for the highly anticipated The Matrix 4 has been pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The initial premiere date for Keanu Reeves' return as Neo was initially set for May 21, 2021, but the global health crisis forced filming to shut down, and now the latest instalment in the action franchise will hit theatres on April 1, 2022.

The film will also feature original cast members Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith, with Lana Wachowski returning to write and direct.

The news comes a month after the fourth John Wick movie, also starring Reeves, was delayed a year. The revenge tale was slated to be released on the same day as The Matrix 4, but is now set to debut on May 27, 2022.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

158310


Lady Antebellum ‘moving forward’ with name change after connecting with blues star Lady A

Music
The stars of Lady Antebellum are pushing ahead under their new moniker Lady A, after holding a virtual meeting with blues singer...
Ferocious kitten
Must Watch
“This is Wolverine, a polydactyl kitten with 7 tires on...
Electric toothbrush
Must Watch
Kid uses and electric toothbrush for the first time.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness right at your fingertips.


154547
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
156874


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159045