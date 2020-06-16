The release date for the highly anticipated The Matrix 4 has been pushed back a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The initial premiere date for Keanu Reeves' return as Neo was initially set for May 21, 2021, but the global health crisis forced filming to shut down, and now the latest instalment in the action franchise will hit theatres on April 1, 2022.
The film will also feature original cast members Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith, with Lana Wachowski returning to write and direct.
The news comes a month after the fourth John Wick movie, also starring Reeves, was delayed a year. The revenge tale was slated to be released on the same day as The Matrix 4, but is now set to debut on May 27, 2022.
The Matrix 4 pushed back
