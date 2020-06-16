Photo: All rights reserved. Wang Chung

Eighties pop group Wang Chung have reworked their hit Everybody Have Fun Tonight for the COVID-19 era.



The Dance Hall Days hitmakers debuted Everybody Stay Safe Tonight and its video during their virtual performance at the Back to the Basement charity livestream on Saturday.



Wang Chung were joined by Nu Shooz star Valerie Day for the new track and she also appeared in the video.



Nu Shooz were also part of the Back to the Basement festivities, organized to raise funds for frontline workers battling the coronavirus.



A Flock of Seagulls, Naked Eyes, Animotion, and The Vapours were also part of the blast from the past virtual gig.