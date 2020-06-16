Photo: Netflix

Tiger King star Dillon Passage is convinced his husband Joe Exotic won't make it through his jail sentence if he doesn't receive the correct medical care.



The hit Netflix show followed Exotic's rivalry and legal disputes with fellow big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin, which ended up with him being sentenced to 22 years in prison for plotting to have her killed, among other wildlife violations.



In a lengthy note to his "supporters, fans, loved ones", obtained by TMZ, Joe previously shared his fears he will be "dead in three months" due to his medical issues allegedly being ignored, and Dillon has reiterated the severity of his lover's condition.



During an appearance on Australian TV show The Sunday Project, Dillon explained that Joe needs access to blood transfusions to treat an antibody deficiency and anemia.



"It tears me up, because you know, Joe needs to have his transfusions or he won't make it," he shared. "It's an autoimmune disease. It started with the ulcers on his face.



"Once that starts, it's downhill from there. His life is in danger. It's very detrimental," Dillon continued, before expressing his concerns over Joe's lengthy stint in solitary confinement, claiming he's rarely able to speak to him, causing him to become detached from the outside world.



Dillon insisted: "It's cruel and unusual punishment to the max for sure. I've only been able to speak to him maybe six times since the show. It's pretty ridiculous.



"He's not doing good. He can't necessarily grasp and stay updated with what's happening out here."



While Joe's been jailed, he shot to international stardom as the subject of docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which became one of Netflix's most-watched series ever, and has spawned a number of spin-off projects, which are currently in the works.