Tiger King star Dillon Passage is convinced his husband Joe Exotic won't make it through his jail sentence if he doesn't receive the correct medical care.
The hit Netflix show followed Exotic's rivalry and legal disputes with fellow big cat enthusiast Carole Baskin, which ended up with him being sentenced to 22 years in prison for plotting to have her killed, among other wildlife violations.
In a lengthy note to his "supporters, fans, loved ones", obtained by TMZ, Joe previously shared his fears he will be "dead in three months" due to his medical issues allegedly being ignored, and Dillon has reiterated the severity of his lover's condition.
During an appearance on Australian TV show The Sunday Project, Dillon explained that Joe needs access to blood transfusions to treat an antibody deficiency and anemia.
"It tears me up, because you know, Joe needs to have his transfusions or he won't make it," he shared. "It's an autoimmune disease. It started with the ulcers on his face.
"Once that starts, it's downhill from there. His life is in danger. It's very detrimental," Dillon continued, before expressing his concerns over Joe's lengthy stint in solitary confinement, claiming he's rarely able to speak to him, causing him to become detached from the outside world.
Dillon insisted: "It's cruel and unusual punishment to the max for sure. I've only been able to speak to him maybe six times since the show. It's pretty ridiculous.
"He's not doing good. He can't necessarily grasp and stay updated with what's happening out here."
While Joe's been jailed, he shot to international stardom as the subject of docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, which became one of Netflix's most-watched series ever, and has spawned a number of spin-off projects, which are currently in the works.
Joe Exotic 'won't make it'
Tiger King star Dillon Passage is convinced his husband Joe Exotic won't make it through his jail sentence if he doesn't receive the correct medical care.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Kelowna's most wantedCrime Stoppers - 10:00 am
- Wear a mask on the busMetro Vancouver - 9:59 am
- Trailer goes up in flamesOliver - 9:56 am
- Car windows smashedKamloops - 9:48 am
- Police move in on tent campVancouver - 9:44 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]