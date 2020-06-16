Avatar resumes filming

Photo: All rights reserved. James Cameron

James Cameron has officially resumed filming on his new Avatar sequels in New Zealand after completing a quarantine period to ensure he and his crew are COVID-19 free.



The Avatar team, including director Cameron and producer Jon Landau, were given permission to fly to New Zealand late last month, and self-isolated before emerging to begin filming on Monday.



Outside their hotel in Wellington, Landau told New Zealand broadcaster 1News the production would be a major boon for the country's economy.



"This one production alone is going to hire 400 New Zealanders to work on it," he said. "We're going to spend, in the next five months alone, over $70 million here."



Filming was suspended in March, just before New Zealand's government imposed a strict coronavirus lockdown, that has now resulted in the country having no new cases of the disease - meaning production can begin with all Covid-19 restrictions on businesses and events lifted.



"The opportunities are immense," Landau said of Avatar's resumption's likely effect on New Zealand's movie business. "We are just the wedge in the door that hopefully unlocks a lot for the economy."



Movie mogul Cameron has been working on the Avatar sequels for several years. The follow-up to 2009's Avatar is scheduled to hit cinemas in December 2021, followed by three others in 2023, 2025, and 2027.