Justin Bieber has tied with Drake to become the most successful U.S. top five act of the century after landing another hit with rapper Quavo.
The pair's Intentions collaboration has jumped up to the Billboard Hot 100's top flight, giving Bieber his 16th top five hit since 2000.
That ties fellow Canadian Drake for the most this century.
It's also Bieber's fourth mention in the top five this year.
DaBaby's Rockstar, featuring Roddy Ricch, spends a fourth week at number one, while Megan Thee Stallion's former chart-topper, Savage, featuring Beyonce, stays put at two, ahead of The Weeknd's Blinding Lights, Doja Cat's Say So and the Bieber/Quavo hit.
Entertainment
Bieber, Drake top list
Photo: All rights reserved.
Justin Bieber
