Brad matches Jen's $1M

Photo: All rights reserved. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt has reportedly followed in his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's footsteps by donating $1 million to racial justice organization Color of Change.



According to editors at Entertainment Tonight, Jennifer quietly donated several sums of money to various charities, including Colors Of Change, an organization formed in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina to use online resources to strengthen the political voice of African Americans, earlier this month.



And on Saturday, Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper reported that the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor had matched the seven-figure sum, after being "deeply affected" by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.



"Brad is ­really involved with the charity because of Jen and said he would match her donation," a source said. "He went to the protests this week and was at her home the day after. They are both very ­passionate and want to help as much as they can."



Protests against systematic racism have been ongoing since Floyd's death last month, and are continuing worldwide amid calls for an end to racial injustice.