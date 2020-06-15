Comedian Pete Davidson has removed himself from the dating scene until he finds the true love of his life.
The King of Staten Island star has had a string of failed high-profile relationships in the last 18 months with former fiancee Ariana Grande, model Kaia Gerber and actresses Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale, and now he's sworn off romance in favour of waiting for his soulmate.
"(I'm) not dating for a while, unless I meet the love of my life," he tells People. "I'm pretty done with (dating), I'm going to try and stay away from that. It's just a lot.''
But the Saturday Night Live star admits he falls in love too easily and not dating will be a challenge.
"I am a hopeless romantic," he shares. "I think I believe in true love, and I think being in love is a great thing, and I hope I am fortunate enough to find that one day.''
The star was in a relationship with funnyman Larry David's daughter, Cazzie, for two years before he entered into a whirlwind romance with pop singer Ariana, who he was engaged to for four months until their split in October, 2018.
Pete swears off dating
