Best album of the '90s

Radiohead's OK Computer has been voted the best album of the 1990s by BBC listeners.

The 1997 release beat out Oasis' (What's The Story) Morning Glory in the BBC Radio 2 online poll, thrilling Radiohead stars Colin Greenwood and Phil Selway when the news was announced during Fearne Cotton's show on Friday night.

"I just wanted to say thank you so much to your listeners for voting OK Computer as the ultimate 90s records. That's really kind and really cool," Colin said, while drummer Phil praised album producer Nigel Godrich, adding, "Working with Nigel Godrich on the album really freed us up and gave our sessions a sense of having the run of school after all the teachers had gone home."

The rockers also selected their favourite tracks on the record, with both selecting Paranoid Android, while Colin confessed he loved Let Down and Phil singling out their hit No Surprises for a special mention.

Nirvana's Nevermind came in third, while Oasis' 1994 debut, Definitely Maybe, landed at four, ahead of R.E.M.'s Automatic for the People.

Albums released by Pulp, Alanis Morissette, The Verve and U2 made the top 10.

