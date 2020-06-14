Nick too weak for transplant

Photo: All rights reserved. Nick Cordero

Broadway star Nick Cordero is "too weak" to undergo a lung transplant operation, his wife Amanda Kloots has confirmed.



The Rock of Ages actor has been hospitalized since March, when he was placed in a medically induced coma and subsequently had to have his leg amputated and a temporary pacemaker fitted after encountering numerous complications.



He has since also suffered two mini-strokes and a lung infection, among other issues, and after receiving the results from his latest CT scan, fitness guru Amanda opened up about the star's options amid recovery.



"We did get a CT scan on his lungs back. It isn't the prettiest, unfortunately," she shared on Instagram, before adding that his physician has been encouraging her to stay positive because there are still ways he can recover.



"He told me today that despite a not pretty CT scan on Nick's chest and lungs area, that the lungs are amazing and they can function, and we just keep thinking about the options that we have and getting him stronger," Amanda said. "He said that he has seen lungs recover and they do incredible things, so don't give up hope because you never know what the functionality of something is based off of a picture."



However, she admitted a lung transplant just isn't on the table, revealing: "One day, if he does get strong enough, maybe that is something that could be a possibility for Nick. But right now, not a possibility... He just wouldn't survive. He's just too weak."