Nicki Minaj pregnant?

Nicki Minaj fans are convinced the rapper is expecting her first child after she shared a revealing new photo of herself online.

The Starships hitmaker wed beau Kenneth Petty last year, and has since been the subject of pregnancy rumours, with her loyal followers hoping for a new arrival.

The latest incident of speculation occurred after the star was pictured wearing nothing but nipple pasties and high waisted underwear as she promoted her latest single Trollz, with rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Giving a sultry pose to camera, Nicki is seen wearing rainbow hair extensions down to her hips and, after posting the photo on Instagram, fans immediately began to question if her outrageous outfit was used as a distracting technique to hide a blossoming bump.

One fan said: "Nicki Minaj so pregnant. I know an over edited pregnant picture when i see one. The shape of that stomach and they edited out the dark line in the middle of her stomach and covered her breast because the nipples get dark when you're pregnant. Congrats though sis."

Another added: "I'm over here waiting for @NICKIMINAJ to say she's pregnant announcement."

Fans have speculating the rapper could be set to become a mom, as she appeared to keep her stomach covered in many of the scenes of her latest music video.

Last month, fans asked Nicki outright if she was expecting a child, to which she quipped back: "The world aint ready yet."

