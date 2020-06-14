159297
Potsie files for divorce

Happy Days star Anson Williams has filed for divorce from his wife Jackie for the second time in less than a year.

The 70-year-old actor, best known for playing naive singer Potsie Weber on the U.S. sitcom, filed the new papers June 5, according to TMZ.com.

Williams first called time on his marriage last September, but the following month he filed to dismiss that divorce, as the pair tried to give their relationship of more than 30 years another shot.

However, judging by the new filing, things didn't work out.

While Williams hasn't commented publicly on his divorce request this time around, he did tell TMZ, about his first filing last year, that "sometimes you have to do what's best for everyone".

The pair tied the knot back in 1988, and they have five children together.

Anson was previously married to his Happy Days co-star Lorrie Mahaffey from 1978 to 1986.

