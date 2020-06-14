Pharrell: 'Revolution 2.0'

Photo: All rights reserved. Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams believes there's currently an "American Revolution 2.0" happening in his country following the death of George Floyd.



Floyd, 43, was killed when a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes, cutting off his air supply. His tragic death has sparked Black Lives Matter protests throughout the world, and the attention on racial equality is welcomed by Happy star Pharrell.



"There's no doubt that this is the American Revolution 2.0," he told streetwear star Bobby Hundreds in a special interview to promote The Hundreds and Pharrell's Billionaire Boys Club collaborating on a T-shirt to raise money for Black Lives Matter and the Black Mental Health Alliance.



"It's also an evolution because there are people that are opening their eyes - they didn't realize they were sleeping the entire time and being complicit to the things that affect us and continue to lead to the untimely death of people that look like George Floyd and us."



Pharrell also said he wants to see some "accountability" in the White House and with U.S. President Donald Trump, accusing him and his team of being "overt with racism" in office.



The 47-year-old has an idea of how people can become more aware of the problematic issues that America is currently working through.



"Faith without work is dead, so we have a lot of work to do...and most of it is just being more self aware," he explained. "If you're kind and think of others, then you're heading the right way. But they get you with the lure of being selfish...



"Being woke is cool but man, but it's like driving home at 4am and you don't really know that you're tired until you swerve. And at that point, you realize you ain't woke. That's when you say 'I'm up now..I am going to continue to work on myself and continue to challenge the people around me to wake up.'"