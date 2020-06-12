Photo: All rights reserved. Matthew McConaughey

Matthew McConaughey's tough talk with former American footballer Emmanuel Acho on race relations has become a huge viral hit.



The Oscar winner sat down with Acho for the second episode of Uncomfortable Conversations With A Black Man, and the face off has been viewed by over four million people on Facebook in a day.



During the get together, McConaughey quizzes the sports pundit on how he can help better represent white people following two weeks of Black Lives Matter protests across America.



Acho launched the show on 1 June to educate white people on racism and help them better stand in solidarity with members of the black community, stating: "For days, you've asked me what you can do to help. I've finally found an answer. Let your guard down and listen."



Fellow Texan McConaughey jumped at the chance to sit down with the sportsman after watching the first episode, telling Acho he wanted to discuss "white allergies" or racist blind spots that he may be harbouring.



The second episode has also been viewed 1.4 million times on Instagram and has 1.2 million views on Twitter.