The coronavirus lockdown appears to have cost Kelly Clarkson her marriage.
The singer, who has been self-isolating with husband Brandon Blackstock and their kids at their retreat in Montana for the past eight weeks, has filed for divorce after almost seven years of marriage.
According to documents obtained by The Blast, Kelly filed papers in Los Angeles last week.
She wed her manager, Blackstock, in 2013 after a whirlwind courtship and they share two children - five-year-old daughter River and four-year-old son Remington. He also has two teenage kids from his first marriage to Melissa Ashworth.
The news comes weeks after the now-estranged couple put its Encino, California mansion on the market.
The divorce news will come as a shock to many as Kelly has been raving about her husband and their time in Montana during virtual segments she has been filming for her daytime TV series, The Kelly Clarkson Show, in recent weeks, while grumbling about playing mom and stepmom to four children.
Kelly Clarkson divorcing
