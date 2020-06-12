Ice Cube under Twitter fire

Photo: All rights reserved. Ice Cube

Ice Cube is under attack from Jewish leaders and activists after posting an anti-Semitic image online and refusing to take it down.



The rapper and actor, who has been vocal about Black Lives Matter issues on social media in the wake of George Floyd's death, appeared to promote anti-Semitic imagery on Twitter over the weekend while attacking racial injustice.



A picture he uploaded featured a group of stereotypical Jewish men playing Monopoly on the backs of kneeling black individuals and the caption: "All we have to do is stand up and their little game is over."



Followers have since pointed out the offensive nature of the artwork - taken from a mural in London - with one user writing: "Cube, this is an Anti-Semitic trop. Please take it down as it suggests Jews control everything. And trust me, we don't. Because if Jews controlled everything, I would be rich af (as f**k) & Donald Trump would be in prison #DoBetter."



The 40 year old responded to the allegations on Wednesday with a cryptic statement, in which he confessed to posting the image amid suggestions his page had been hacked.



"This is CUBE. My account has not been hacked," he tweeted. "I speak for no organization. I only speak for the meek people of thee earth. We will not expect crumbles from your table. We have to power of almighty God backing us all over the earth (sic). NO MORE TALKING. Repent."



His actions have upset several Jewish leaders, who have taken aim at the rapper, with Rabbi Abraham Cooper, of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, explaining he has wrangled with Ice Cube before.



"I was among the first to confront Ice Cube on anti-Semitism many years ago for anti-Korean and anti-Semitic lyrics... I felt that a page had been turned," the religious leader says. "The latest spate of anti-Semitic tweets... are deeply troubling, especially at a time when there is a clarion call from the streets of our nation for renewed steps to eradicate anti-Black racism - a call we wholeheartedly support.



"Spewing hate against another minority, in this case Jews, is unconscionable, unwarranted, and in these times of crisis, downright dangerous."



A spokesman for the Anti-Defamation League adds: "We need to be united in the fight for justice. That's why it is so disheartening that Ice Cube is using his platform to elevate #antisemites like (Nation of Islam leader) Louis Farrakhan & cryptic posts that seem to touch upon #antisemitic conspiracies."