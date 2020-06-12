159297
158806
Entertainment  

Riverdale to Batwoman?

WENN - | Story: 302573

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan is reportedly circling the role of Ryan Wilder ahead of Batwoman's second season.

The TV hit's producers have opted to replace Ruby Rose's character Kate Kane after the Australian actress quit the show last month, and reports suggest 28-year-old Morgan is the front-runner to lead the show.

The news comes a week after Morgan accused Riverdale's writers of failing to properly represent black people, and vowed to only accept roles that put African-Americans in the driving seat.

Riverdale boss Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa accepted Vanessa's criticism and vowed to do better.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

158310


Horse enjoys being curry combed by owner

Must Watch
This horse is really enjoying his comb down.
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
TGIF!!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Kobe Bryant to be honored at Los Angeles’ Emmy Awards
Showbiz
Kobe Bryant will be posthumously honoured with the prestigious...


156252
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


156109
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
159045



158535