Riverdale to Batwoman?

Riverdale star Vanessa Morgan is reportedly circling the role of Ryan Wilder ahead of Batwoman's second season.
The TV hit's producers have opted to replace Ruby Rose's character Kate Kane after the Australian actress quit the show last month, and reports suggest 28-year-old Morgan is the front-runner to lead the show.
The news comes a week after Morgan accused Riverdale's writers of failing to properly represent black people, and vowed to only accept roles that put African-Americans in the driving seat.
Riverdale boss Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa accepted Vanessa's criticism and vowed to do better.
