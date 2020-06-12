Chrissy reverses boob job

Chrissy Teigen is in recovery after undergoing surgery to remove her breast implants.
The model, cookbook author, and TV personality previously explained she was preparing to go under the knife to reverse a boob job she had done at the age of 20, after she began to experience discomfort.
On Thursday, Teigen, who is married to singer John Legend, updated her Twitter fans to reveal the operation had gone well, and showed off a funny card she had received from the couple's four-year-old daughter, Luna.
"surgery went great!" she tweeted. "the note I woke up to is the absolute best part."
"Have fun pulling your boobies out, Love Luna", read one side of the card, while on the back, the tot had written, "Bye boobies."
