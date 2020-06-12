159297
McGregor finalizes divorce

Ewan McGregor has reportedly finalized his divorce from Eve Mavrakis.

The actor met the production designer on the set of Kavanagh QC, and they wed in 1995. However, the pair split after 22 years of marriage, with the screen star filing for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, in January 2018.

And now, over two years later, the divorce has been made official, according to new legal documents obtained by The Blast which show the former couple settled their estate earlier this month.

The website added that McGregor and Mavrakis had submitted a plan to the court detailing their financial settlement.

It remains to be seen what arrangements have been made regarding custody of the exes' four daughters - Clara, Jamyan, 19, Esther, 18, and nine-year-old Anouk - as McGregor filed for joint custody while Mavrakis asked for sole physical custody with Ewan getting visitation.

Relationships between McGregor and his eldest daughter Clara were initially quite fraught following his split from Mavrakis and the confirmation of his romance with his Fargo co-star Mary Elizabeth Winstead - who the 24-year-old called a "piece of trash" in an Instagram comment in July 2018.

Two months later, Clara spoke to The Times about the remark, admitting she was "angry and upset" after seeing photos of her dad with Winstead.

"There had been a lot building up to it and a lot to deal with - not to make excuses or anything - but, yeah, it wasn't my finest moment," she told the publication.

