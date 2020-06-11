159297
John Cena donates $1M

Wrestler and actor John Cena has donated $1 million to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The 43 year old announced the contribution as protests following the death of George Floyd continue to sweep through America.

The Trainwreck star cited members of BTS in a tweet revealing the news on Monday, calling attention to the group's $1 million pledge to the movement, which was then matched by the band's fans as part of the viral #MatchedAMillion initiative.

"Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match BTS' tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M," Cena wrote in a tweet. "One of the many reasons I respect BTS... thank you #BTS and BTSARMY."

In a separate post, Cena shared what he believes it will take to change racist attitudes in America.

"Change is never easy because it takes us admitting that our efforts and methods may be flawed to a point of severe distortion," he tweeted on Wednesday. "Be brave and open-minded in these moments. Welcome ideas and limit excuses. Change is uncomfortable but can yield much more joy for all in the long run."

