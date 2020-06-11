159297
Entertainment  

Mad Men reunion?

WENN

Elisabeth Moss has heavily hinted that her hit TV show Mad Men could be set for a reunion.

The actress had a breakout role as the long-suffering Peggy Olson in AMC's award-winning series, starring alongside Jon Hamm, Christina Hendricks and January Jones.

Set in the cutthroat world of advertising, it's cast became stars overnight, and it ran for six seasons before ending in 2015.

However, in a a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the star of The Handmaid's Tale, teased that the cast may have had discussions about a potential reunion.

When asked if the cast had considered reuniting via Zoom, as other TV shows have done during quarantine, Moss answered: "Oh, I don't know. Maybe we have! (Laughs) I don't know. Maybe we have had some discussions about this.

"I don't think I am in a position to officially share anything. But, yes, we are aware that people are doing reunions and we've never done one, which is so crazy. We really all haven't been together in five years. So I'll just leave you with that."

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress' whose new movie Shirley, is out now on demand, joked that she's happy she can provide people with an incentive to stay home during the Covid-19 lockdown.

"It's like, 'Oh god, how terrible. I have to sit around and watch TV and read books for a while,'" she quipped. "If that's the sacrifice we have to make in order to keep everybody safe and healthy, sign me up.

"I am very grateful to be safe and healthy. My family and friends are safe and healthy. And I am a true believer that if that is the case, you don't really have a whole lot to complain about."

