159297
Entertainment  

Iggy confirms baby news

WENN - | Story: 302466

Iggy Azalea has finally confirmed she is a first-time mom after secretly welcoming a baby boy with fellow rapper Playboi Carti.

The Fancy hitmaker hit headlines in late April amid reports suggesting the couple had welcomed a child, four months after multiple sources indicated Iggy was six months pregnant.

The hip-hop stars remained quiet over the baby news, but on Wednesday, Iggy, who turned 30 on Sunday, addressed the hot topic for the first time, insisting she only stayed silent because she wanted to keep her family life private.

In a message on her Instagram Story timeline, she writes, "I have a son.

"I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world."

"I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret," she continues, "& I love him beyond words".

Iggy stopped short of revealing the tot's name or further details about his birth.

She has been dating 23-year-old Carti, real name Jordan Carter, since 2018.

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

158310


Kitty “sneaks” up on owner

Must Watch
Every time the owner of this adorable kitten hid behind the couch, they spotted their pet slowly inching closer to them until they...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Grab your coffee, kick back and relax with the Dose.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Iggy Azalea confirms baby news
Showbiz
Iggy Azalea has finally confirmed she is a first-time mom after...


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
157488


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
156965