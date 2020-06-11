Iggy Azalea has finally confirmed she is a first-time mom after secretly welcoming a baby boy with fellow rapper Playboi Carti.
The Fancy hitmaker hit headlines in late April amid reports suggesting the couple had welcomed a child, four months after multiple sources indicated Iggy was six months pregnant.
The hip-hop stars remained quiet over the baby news, but on Wednesday, Iggy, who turned 30 on Sunday, addressed the hot topic for the first time, insisting she only stayed silent because she wanted to keep her family life private.
In a message on her Instagram Story timeline, she writes, "I have a son.
"I kept waiting for the right time to say something, but it feels like the more time passes, the more I realize I'm always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world."
"I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret," she continues, "& I love him beyond words".
Iggy stopped short of revealing the tot's name or further details about his birth.
She has been dating 23-year-old Carti, real name Jordan Carter, since 2018.
Iggy confirms baby news
