Photo: All rights reserved. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has snapped up a new Hollywood Hills home with its own wellness room.



The pop star put down $13.7 million to land the three-storey, four bedroom pad, which features breathtaking views, an infinity pool, a wine cellar, and a fitness studio.



According to the Los Angeles Times, the Side to Side singer scored a bargain - the pad was initially put on the market for $25.5 million two years ago.