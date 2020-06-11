159297
Shatner rethinks alien life

Star Trek legend William Shatner is rethinking his previous skepticism about alien life after making a documentary series about unexplained phenomena.

The Canadian actor, 89, found fame by playing Captain James T. Kirk in the iconic 1960s science-fiction series and subsequent films, but unlike his character has always thought humans were alone in the universe.

However, while making his new History channel show The UnXplained, which explores mysteries like UFOs, he read up on the possibility about alien life - and now he's less convinced we're alone.

"I was reading about UFOs which I've always discounted," he tells Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper. "I was a cynic but as of late I'm less disapproving. With new ways of photographing, we're seeing what the person claims to have seen. There was film of what some Air Force people saw and there's no explanation for it. What I don't understand though is why they don't land in front of 10 Downing Street or the White House."

The veteran star is focusing on work after splitting from his fourth wife Elizabeth, 61, after 18 years of marriage last year - but isn't bitter about the split.

"Nothing makes me sad at this age," he says, when asked how he's coping with the divorce. "It's all good here. It's all good. I wish everyone well."

