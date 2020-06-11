Gone with the Wind 'gone'

Photo: All rights reserved.

Hollywood classic Gone with the Wind has been temporarily removed from the HBO Max streaming platform due to the "racial prejudices" on display in the movie.



The 1939 movie adaptation of Margaret Mitchell's novel about the American Civil War and Reconstruction Era South won eight Academy Awards, including a best supporting actress gong for Hattie McDaniel, who was the first black person to be nominated for and win an Oscar.



However, in the wake of the protests against racial injustice following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota, Minneapolis police, and an L.A. Times op-ed written by 12 Years a Slave screenwriter John Ridley calling for its removal - the film was taken off HBO Max on Tuesday.



Explaining the decision in a statement to Variety, an HBO Max spokesperson said the removal was temporary but that when the film returned it would be alongside a disclaimer explaining its less enlightened attitudes to race.



"'Gone With The Wind' is a product of its time and depicts some of the ethnic and racial prejudices that have, unfortunately, been commonplace in American society," they said. " These racist depictions were wrong then and are wrong today, and we felt that to keep this title up without an explanation and a denouncement of those depictions would be irresponsible.



They went on to say, "it will return with a discussion of its historical context and a denouncement of those very depictions, but will be presented as it was originally created, because to do otherwise would be the same as claiming these prejudices never existed. If we are to create a more just, equitable and inclusive future, we must first acknowledge and understand our history."



The film, which details the love story of Scarlett O'Hara, played by Vivienne Leigh, the daughter of a plantation owner, and wealthy gambler Rhett Butler, portrayed by Clark Gable, broke box office records and stormed the Oscars upon its release and has long been a regular on lists of the greatest ever movies. However, in recent years its depiction of slavery and Black people has come in for criticism.