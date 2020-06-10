Cordero suffers 'rocky night'

Photo: All rights reserved. Nick Cordero

Nick Cordero's fever "spiked" on Tuesday, prompting doctors to intervene with medication as the Broadway star's COVID-19 recovery continues.



The Rock of Ages actor has been hospitalized since March, when he was placed in a medically-induced coma and subsequently had to have his leg amputated and a temporary pacemaker fitted after encountering a multitude of complications.



He has since also suffered two mini-strokes and a lung infection, among other issues, but despite his wife Amanda Kloots previously revealing she's been advised to "say goodbye," medical professionals have pushed ahead with stem cell treatment in the hope of his recovery.



Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, the fitness guru told fans Nick "had a little bit of a rocky night last night," revealing: "They had to do a little bit of fixing of that and antibiotics.



"Luckily, everything is back to normal today and that was just a little blip that can happen in ICU. I mean, anything can happen in ICU, but just a little blip but we're back to normal."



However, Amanda insisted things were going "good," assuring: "He's stable and they'll probably be looking at doing another, hopefully, CT scan of his lungs to see what kind of progress or if there's further damage in his lungs."



She added that Nick's doctors are considering "another round of stem cells" to help repair his lungs, which have been "severely damaged" due to his intense battle with the coronavirus.