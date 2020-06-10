Ozark castmates shocked

Photo: All rights reserved. Janet McTeer

The death of Janet McTeer's character in the latest season of Netflix hit Ozark was so unexpected even her castmates didn't see it coming.



McTeer's ambitious, scheming lawyer, Helen Pierce, was shot in the head in the season three finale, which debuted on the streaming service at the end of March, stunning fans of the drug drama.



And the actress' co-stars admit they too were shocked when they first realized McTeer wouldn't be joining them for season four.



Julia Garner says, "I remember reading that scene. I had to read it three times because I couldn't believe it! Wait, what?"



McTeer admits getting ready to be shot in the head at close range was difficult: "I knew it was gonna happen from the moment I signed my contract," she said during a recent SAG Foundation Conversations panel. "When we came to do it I think we rehearsed it, like, 50 times over multiple days because if you could imagine the reset in between all of that would've taken a very long time. All the things that you have to take off and put on again.



"The actual bit we shot once. The thing that's really fun to do in a scene like that is to be a red herring, so you think you've got the chance to say something else or my expectation of the scene is to be happy, so you mislead the audience into thinking something else might happen. So I tried to look as relaxed, slightly arrogant and slightly, 'I know what I'm going to say next', and then 'boom.'"