'Days' star's COVID battle

Photo: All rights reserved. Judi Evans

Actress Judi Evans almost lost both her legs during a nightmare battle with COVID-19.



The Days of Our Lives star's representative has confirmed Evans, 55, has spent the past 23 days in the hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.



"She had what is known as the COVID blood clots in her legs and she nearly had both legs amputated on two different occasions," the rep explains in a statement. "She had mild symptoms - fever, aches, a cough and the blood clots."



The aide insists Judi is in "good spirits" after a terrible month, which included surgery while she was still conscious.



"She went into surgery on one of her legs and they forgot to numb the leg and cut into her leg while she was fully conscious with no numbing of the area!" the rep explains.



"She is back to Judi 'humour' despite all these spiraling turn of events. She has said she appreciates all the prayers for her and they've helped her mentally, physically and spiritually! She just wants to continue to test negative on COVID-19 before she can go home and get the rest she so needs!!!"



Judi has been a regular on U.S. soap Days of Our Lives since 1986, portraying Adrienne Kiriakis. She has also appeared on Guiding Light, Another World, As the World Turns, and The Bay.