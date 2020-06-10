Lollapalooza goes online

Photo: All rights reserved. Perry Farrell

Lollapalooza 2020 will be going digital after authorities in Chicago officially cancelled the summer festival.



A lineup for the big concert was never announced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which brought the live industry to a standstill in March and led to the postponement of California's Coachella and Stagecoach festivals, and the axing of Britain's Glastonbury and the Ultra Music Festival in Miami, among other events.



Now, Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and representatives from the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events have formally scrapped this year's Lollapalooza as restrictions remain in place preventing large gatherings.



Organizers behind the annual four-day festival, founded by Jane's Addiction rocker Perry Farrell in 1991, have since revealed they will instead be staging a virtual event during the same weekend to give fans in isolation something to look forward to.



"We wish we could bring Lollapalooza to Grant Park again this year, but we understand why things can't move forward as planned," they share in a statement online. "The health and safety of our fans, artists, partners, staff and community is always our highest priority.



"Rest assured, we will be working hard behind the scenes to deliver Chicago a spectacular celebration of Lollapalooza's 30th Anniversary in the summer of 2021, and we can't wait to celebrate with you."



"Keep July 30 - August 2, 2020 on your calendars as we honor our annual tradition by bringing Chicago, and the world, together around our common bond of community, civic engagement, and of course, live music," they add.



"The weekend-long virtual event will include performances from around the city and beyond, epic archival sets from Chicago and the festival's six international editions, never-before-seen footage from the 1990s and much more."



A full schedule and further details about the livestream are expected to be released next month.