Dillon stands by Tiger King

Photo: Netflix

Joe Exotic's husband Dillon Passage has insisted he hasn't abandoned his imprisoned husband.



The incarcerated former zookeeper, who found fame on Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting a murder-for-hire against Carole Baskin, among other charges. And in a lengthy note to his "supporters, fans, loved ones", obtained by TMZ, he shared his fears over his health and alleged that his husband hasn't been writing to him, and instead he has been pictured out partying.



On Monday, Dillon responded in an Instagram post, saying he was "at home, missing my husband and my friend" and denied he'd abandoned Joe, insisting he had been writing to him but the prison may not have passed on the correspondence.



"My heart is breaking after reading Joe's letter," Dillon began his post. "The photos that I post on here are a highlight reel of my life... What you don't see are the hours that I'm alone at home, missing my husband and my friend."



Dillon continued: "I've been writing letters and it is a shame to hear that he isn't receiving them... I know they limit the amount he can read in a week and I only hope they eventually get to him."



He concluded the post, which was accompanied by a picture of him playing with a puppy, with a heartfelt message for his husband:



"Joe, I hope that this reaches you too. Know that I love you and I'm fighting for you every day."



Joe also claimed in his letter he would be dead in two to three months if he didn't get help from President Donald Trump as he is allegedly missing out on essential medical treatment.