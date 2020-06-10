Disney woos Beyonce

Photo: All rights reserved. Beyonce

Beyonce is secretly working on three new Disney projects, including the soundtrack to the Black Panther sequel, according to a new report.



Sources tell The Sun the R&B superstar, who worked with Disney bosses for last year's The Lion King revamp and it's subsequent soundtrack, is close to signing a $100 million deal with the film company to work for studio bosses exclusively.



"Beyonce has become a major player for Disney and is the perfect fit for their brand," an insider tells the tabloid.



"She's worked on a number of projects for them, including voicing Nala in the reboot of The Lion King, and now they're keen to secure her for more projects."