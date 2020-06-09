Prince Andrew 'misleading'

Photo: All rights reserved. Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew has been accused of "falsely" portraying himself as willing to cooperate with U.S. prosecutors who want to speak to him over his links to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



After news broke of a potential request from U.S. authorities to their U.K. counterparts which could compel the British royal to give evidence in an investigation into sex trafficking offences allegedly committed by Epstein and his associates, the Duke of York's lawyers issued a statement on Monday claiming he had offered prosecutors assistance.



However, in response, Geoffrey Berman, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York claimed the embattled Prince's claims of co-operation are misleading.



"Today, Prince Andrew yet again sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to cooperate with an ongoing federal criminal investigation into sex trafficking and related offenses committed by Jeffrey Epstein and his associates," he said in a statement released by the U.S. Department of Justice.



Continuing, he added: "The Prince has not given an interview to federal authorities, has repeatedly declined our request to schedule such an interview, and nearly four months ago informed us unequivocally - through the very same counsel who issued today's release - that he would not come in for such an interview."



Berman concluded by saying that should Andrew wish to speak to his team, "our doors remain open."



Prosecutors believe the Prince, who maintained a friendship with Epstein, and stayed at several of his homes, may have witnessed wrongdoing by the disgraced billionaire or his associates. One of Epstein's victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, now 36, alleges she had sex with Andrew on three occasions between 2001 and 2002, twice while underage. The royal denies this - insisting he has never met Virginia.



In their statement on Monday, the Prince's lawyers claimed he had "offered his assistance as a witness" on "at least three occasions this year" and accused U.S. prosecutors of "breaching their own confidentiality rules" by claiming a lack of co-operation.