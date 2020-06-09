Neil Young backs Biden

Photo: All rights reserved. Neil Young

Neil Young has backed Joe Biden as the man to oust U.S. President Donald Trump from The White House, after previously backing rival Democratic Party candidate Bernie Sanders.



Sanders has now endorsed his former opponent Biden after losing a string of primary votes - but Young had remained silent after campaigning hard for his preferred nominee.



In a letter to fans published on his website over the weekend that also addressed the Black Lives Matter movement and the COVID-19 pandemic, the veteran rocker announced he would back Biden - and advised him to pick Georgia politician Stacey Abrams as his deputy.



"Whether you think Barack Obama's white brother can handle this situation or not, he will most likely be our new leader, bringing compassion and empathy back to the Whitehouse (sic). May the Great Spirit be with you Joe Biden," his letter read.



"I hope his new vice president will be Stacey Abrams, but I will take whoever he chooses. Stacy (sic) is my favourite from a good group of candidates. May the great spirit be with Joe Biden on his choices."



In his missive, the Rockin' in the Free World hitmaker expressed his support for the protests that have followed the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police, but expressed fears those who demonstrated might be hit by the virus.



"Although it could get a lot worse, the pandemic that is, I think we all learn together. Some of us will get sick, especially those who protested, their families, those of us who care and feel. We know black lives matter," the 74-year-old mused.



However, he continued by revealing that the protests made him feel America is "turning a corner" and that the U.S. could be a "better country than this" - and predicted matters would improve after Trump is left "powerless" after November's presidential election.