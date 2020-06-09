Fans match BTS donation

159139
Fans of K-pop superstars BTS have matched the band's $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter, less than 24 hours after the group pledged the impressive amount.

The Boy With Luv hitmakers teamed up with label bosses at Big Hit Entertainment to donate the sum, and said in an online statement: "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter."

And less than a day after the donation, the BTS fan 'ARMY' matched it - pledging $1,026,531 from 35,609 donors through the One In an Army project's #MatchAMillion drive.

One In an Army was set up by a group of volunteers to help organizations around the world through their love of the DNA stars, and hosts monthly charity programs to raise money for various causes.

Following the million dollar match, One In an Army released a statement which read: "Black Lives Matter isn't something that has a time limit. It's a belief everyone needs to carry in their everyday lives. We're happy to help ARMY organize and support the Black Lives Matter movement. We stand in solidarity with black ARMY. They're an important part of our family. And we stand with black people everywhere. Your voices deserve to be heard."

In addition to their Black Lives Matter fundraiser, the group are raising money for Covid-19 relief efforts around the world.

