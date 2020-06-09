Fans of K-pop superstars BTS have matched the band's $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter, less than 24 hours after the group pledged the impressive amount.
The Boy With Luv hitmakers teamed up with label bosses at Big Hit Entertainment to donate the sum, and said in an online statement: "We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter."
And less than a day after the donation, the BTS fan 'ARMY' matched it - pledging $1,026,531 from 35,609 donors through the One In an Army project's #MatchAMillion drive.
One In an Army was set up by a group of volunteers to help organizations around the world through their love of the DNA stars, and hosts monthly charity programs to raise money for various causes.
Following the million dollar match, One In an Army released a statement which read: "Black Lives Matter isn't something that has a time limit. It's a belief everyone needs to carry in their everyday lives. We're happy to help ARMY organize and support the Black Lives Matter movement. We stand in solidarity with black ARMY. They're an important part of our family. And we stand with black people everywhere. Your voices deserve to be heard."
In addition to their Black Lives Matter fundraiser, the group are raising money for Covid-19 relief efforts around the world.
Fans match BTS donation
Fans of K-pop superstars BTS have matched the band's $1 million donation to Black Lives Matter, less than 24 hours after the group pledged the impressive amount.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Vandals caught on cameraVernon - 9:02 am
- Structure fire on Fairview RdPenticton - 8:41 am
- LIVE: Trudeau's virus updateOttawa - 8:20 am
- Kittens found in recyclingSunshine Coast - 7:23 am
- Lucky to be aliveTerrace - 7:16 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]