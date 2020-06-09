The Pointer Sisters star Bonnie Pointer has died, aged 69.
The Grammy-winning disco and R&B singer passed away on Monday morning.
"It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie, died this morning," Anita Pointer tells TMZ. "Our family is devastated. On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time."
Bonnie founded the family group with younger sister June in 1969, but left in the mid-1970s to pursue a successful solo career with hits like Heaven Must Have Sent You.
She released three albums as a Motown Records artist and found love at the label, marrying executive Jeffrey Bowen.
Bonnie is the second Pointer sister to pass away - June Pointer lost her battle with cancer in 2006.
Pointer Sister dead at 69
The Pointer Sisters star Bonnie Pointer has died, aged 69.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- Vandals caught on cameraVernon - 9:02 am
- Structure fire on Fairview RdPenticton - 8:41 am
- LIVE: Trudeau's virus updateOttawa - 8:20 am
- Kittens found in recyclingSunshine Coast - 7:23 am
- Lucky to be aliveTerrace - 7:16 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]