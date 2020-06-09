Pointer Sister dead at 69

Photo: All rights reserved. Bonnie Pointer

The Pointer Sisters star Bonnie Pointer has died, aged 69.



The Grammy-winning disco and R&B singer passed away on Monday morning.



"It is with great sadness that I have to announce to the fans of The Pointer Sisters that my sister, Bonnie, died this morning," Anita Pointer tells TMZ. "Our family is devastated. On behalf of my siblings and I and the entire Pointer family, we ask for your prayers at this time."



Bonnie founded the family group with younger sister June in 1969, but left in the mid-1970s to pursue a successful solo career with hits like Heaven Must Have Sent You.



She released three albums as a Motown Records artist and found love at the label, marrying executive Jeffrey Bowen.



Bonnie is the second Pointer sister to pass away - June Pointer lost her battle with cancer in 2006.