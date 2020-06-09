159139
Entertainment  

Joe Exotic fears jail death

WENN - | Story: 302245

Tiger King star Joe Exotic fears he will be "dead in three months" due to his medical issues allegedly being ignored while he serves a lengthy prison sentence.

The incarcerated former zookeeper, who found fame on Netflix docuseries Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting a murder-for-hire against Carole Baskin, among other charges. And in a lengthy note to his "supporters, fans, loved ones", obtained by TMZ, he shared his fears and urged them to encourage U.S. president Donald Trump to "keep his word and look into making this wrong a right" to "grant me a miracle."

"My soul is dead, I struggle everyday to hold on to what little hope I can find," Joe continued. "As most people know I was born with Cvid, not Covid-19 and hemogamaglobinanemia (sic - it's believed he means hypogammaglobulinemia, an immune system disorder) and required blood infusions every four weeks.

"I have not had one since end of January. I'm losing weight, sores won't heal, I'll be dead in 2-3 months. It's like I have been sent to Death Row. They stopped all of my medication except one, this place is hell on earth."

Joe went on to make other allegations in his letter, including claiming that his husband Dillon Passage has gone radio silent on him. He added that when people send him pictures of Dillon allegedly out partying, it damages his mental health.

Concluding his letter, obtained by TMZ.com, Joe urged his followers to lobby Kim Kardashian and Cardi B to step in and look at his case. Both celebrities have had numerous successes in campaigning for wrongly imprisoned people to be released.

"Cardi B - Kim K. Please ladies," he finished. "I've done nothing wrong but act a fool to protect my zoo from arson and people hurting my animals. Hear my scream for help."

Back to Homepage

Send News Tip
Report Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Entertainment News

158310


Parrot forgets to say “good morning”, only claims he’s a “good boy”

Must Watch
Milo the Indian ringneck parrot says forget “good morning” to his owner. He just wants her to know that he is a good...
Wall mounted automatic toilet paper dispenser
Must Watch
This inventor created a wall mounted automatic toilet paper...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Tuesday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Entertainment News > Send us your news tips >
145762


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada