Elton pays for ex's surgery

Photo: All rights reserved. Elton John

Elton John has covered the cost of a knee replacement for a woman he was engaged to marry more than 50 years ago.



Before finding fame and later coming out as gay, the Tiny Dancer star, 73, dated Linda Hannon, 76, in 1968, when he was known as Reg Dwight. During the time the two dated, John was struggling financially and Hannon paid many of his bills.



While the couple was set to be married, three weeks before the wedding, during his bachelor party, John's songwriting partner Bernie Taupin and blues singer Long John Baldry talked him out of it.



The two had not been in contact since the split but, when she was informed she would need a knee replacement operation entailing a five-week period off work, which she couldn't afford, Linda remembered all of the financial assistance she gave the star before he found fame and decided to call in a favor.



"When Reg started out, I was paying the rent, bills and for the food," Hannon told Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper. "It was while they (Elton and Bernie) were trying to live their dreams."



Hannon attempted to email bosses at John's management company but, after she got no reply, she turned to the publication for help, and eventually managed to get in contact with the Rocket Man star.



According to the publication: "When the Mirror related her story to Elton's team, they responded almost immediately - saying he would be delighted to help.



"When Elton heard about Linda's plight, he didn't hesitate for a second to help out," a source close to Elton shared. "He remembers how good she was 50 years ago, when he and Bernie needed the support, and is really pleased to be able to help her in her hour of need."



Hannon added, "I am so touched by Reg. After all these years, it's so kind. I am thrilled to bits that he is offering to help."