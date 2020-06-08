Justin Bieber wants to make a positive change after admitting he's "benefited off of black culture" throughout his career.
The 26-year-old singer opened up on Instagram about how his life has been changed by black culture, amid ongoing Black Lives Matter protests following the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police last month.
"I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited off of black culture," the Intentions star shared. "My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture."
Justin added: "I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much-needed change."
Speaking on Instagram Live with his wife Hailey and CNN commentator Angela Rye last weekend, the Yummy hitmaker confessed he "feels bad" for not using his platform more proactively to support African-American communities.
"I've been feeling shame in the sense of like, why did it take these men being killed for me to almost take a blanket over my eyes. Why now? I do feel bad when it comes to that," he admitted.
Bieber's black influences
