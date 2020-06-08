Lady Gaga leaps to No. 1

Photo: All rights reserved. Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga has landed a transatlantic double after taking Chromatica to the top of both the U.K. and U.S. albums charts.



The pop superstar hit number one in the British countdown on Friday, and she repeated the feat on Sunday as she claimed her sixth Billboard 200 title.



Chromatica debuts with 274,000 equivalent sales units in the U.S., setting a record as the biggest week for any release by a female artist so far this year.



Meanwhile, Jimmy Buffett scores his highest-charting project in over 15 years with Life on the Flip Side, which enters at two. He previously took License to Chill to number one back in 2004.



A trio of rappers round out the new top five with former number ones - Lil Baby slips from two to three with My Turn, ahead of Gunna's Wunna at four, and Future's High Off Life at five.