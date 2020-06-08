Cordero stem cell treatment

Photo: All rights reserved. Nick Cordero

Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life after a battle with COVID-19, as his wife Amanda Kloots reveals the Broadway star is undergoing stem cell treatment.



The Rock of Ages actor's wife has remained positive about the 41 year old's recovery after he woke from a six-week, medically-induced coma, during which doctors had to amputate his leg to prevent blood clotting, and fitted him with a temporary pacemaker for his heart.



He has also suffered two mini-strokes, a septic infection, and fungus in his lungs but, despite the fitness guru previously revealing she's been advised to "say goodbye," medical professionals are still pushing ahead with treatment in the hope of his recovery.



On Friday, Kloots revealed her husband has started a stem cell treatment for his lungs, writing: "Okay guys, some Nick news. Exciting things.



"We have started stem cell treatment for Nick, and that just finished. We decided on this a couple of days ago and the hospital got it moving," she explained. "This could be really great. Of course, there are absolutely no guarantees - you know, there's hardly ever any guarantees - but I'm just hoping that it can help him, even if it helps one per cent, right?



"Even if it just bridges us to the next level in healing for him," Kloots continued, she added that she's "super excited" about her husband's treatment and "can't wait to see if anything comes of it to help repair, strengthen Nick's lungs and get him any better."



"So fingers crossed," she concluded.