Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life after a battle with COVID-19, as his wife Amanda Kloots reveals the Broadway star is undergoing stem cell treatment.
The Rock of Ages actor's wife has remained positive about the 41 year old's recovery after he woke from a six-week, medically-induced coma, during which doctors had to amputate his leg to prevent blood clotting, and fitted him with a temporary pacemaker for his heart.
He has also suffered two mini-strokes, a septic infection, and fungus in his lungs but, despite the fitness guru previously revealing she's been advised to "say goodbye," medical professionals are still pushing ahead with treatment in the hope of his recovery.
On Friday, Kloots revealed her husband has started a stem cell treatment for his lungs, writing: "Okay guys, some Nick news. Exciting things.
"We have started stem cell treatment for Nick, and that just finished. We decided on this a couple of days ago and the hospital got it moving," she explained. "This could be really great. Of course, there are absolutely no guarantees - you know, there's hardly ever any guarantees - but I'm just hoping that it can help him, even if it helps one per cent, right?
"Even if it just bridges us to the next level in healing for him," Kloots continued, she added that she's "super excited" about her husband's treatment and "can't wait to see if anything comes of it to help repair, strengthen Nick's lungs and get him any better."
"So fingers crossed," she concluded.
Cordero stem cell treatment
Nick Cordero is still fighting for his life after a battle with COVID-19, as his wife Amanda Kloots reveals the Broadway star is undergoing stem cell treatment.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- RCMP investigate saluteKelowna - 8:55 am
- Trudeau touts body camsOttawa - 8:55 am
- Ambushed by her husbandSalt Spring Island - 6:58 am
- Ice T praises BC rallyVancouver - 6:51 am
- Vancouver statue maskedVancouver - 6:47 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]