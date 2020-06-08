New Tiger King show

Photo: Netflix

Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren will open up on their experiences with incarcerated Tiger King star Joe Exotic on a new reality TV show.



The star revealed the news in an interview with People, explaining the program will "divulge a lot more information about the relationship" between Jeff and Joe - who is serving a 22-year prison sentence after being convicted of plotting a murder-for-hire against zookeeping rival Carole Baskin, among other charges.



"It'll be our narrative on the Tiger King with evidence to support our sides of the stories. And it will be about the transfer of all these beautiful animals from Joe's facility to the new facility," he explained.



"And then the day-to-day struggle of running something as big as a 60-acre animal park and all the intricacies of the employment of zookeepers and fighting all of the animal rights groups."



While Jeff stated that he has not been given "an exact date of production", as the series has only just entered pre-production, he added: "It's with The Content Group in California, and it will prove to be very, very informative."



Jeff is set to open his highly anticipated Tiger King Park this fall in Thackerville, Oklahoma later this year, which he hopes will "put a brighter light on things" following the mistreatment of animals witnessed in the Netflix docuseries.



Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness debuted on Netflix in March and proved a hit with viewers during the COVID-19 lockdown, becoming one of the most-viewed series in the streaming site's history.