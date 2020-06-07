157484
Entertainment  

Snoop to vote for first time

Snoop Dogg will exercise his right to vote for the first time ever this year.

The rapper revealed in an interview with The Real 92.3 that he's never voted before, because he thought past criminals were not eligible to do so.

"For many years it had me brainwashed thinking that you couldn't vote because you had a criminal record," he shared, reported the New York Post's gossip column Page Six.

However, the Drop It Like It's Hot star added that this November he's going to change that, and vowed to cast his vote for anyone but current President Donald Trump.

"Definitely, 'cause we got to make a difference. I can't talk about it and not be about it," he said. "I can't tell you to do it then you don't go do it. Everybody know I'm a front-liner. I ain't gonna tell you to do something I didn't do."

On Friday, Joe Biden formally won the Democratic Party nomination to take on Donald Trump in November's presidential election, as he announced on Twitter: "Folks, tonight we secured the 1,991 delegates needed to win the Democratic nomination.

"I'm going to spend every day fighting to earn your vote so that, together, we can win the battle for the soul of this nation."

Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada