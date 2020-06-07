Prince volunteers in crisis

Photo: All rights reserved. Prince William

Prince William has been giving back during the COVID-19 crisis by lending his time to Shout - a 24/7 crisis text line.



The 37-year-old royal helped launch the non-profit with wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge last year, and William has been volunteering for Shout during the pandemic.



During a recent Zoom call, it was revealed those who have accessed the Shout 85258 text-messaging service, were offered support from the future King of England, one of the organizations 2,000 crisis volunteers who are trained to help those in need.



Last month he told fellow volunteers in a video call: "I'm going to share a little secret with you guys, but I'm actually on the platform volunteering."



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also paid tribute to volunteers all across the country to mark National Volunteering Week.



The couple notably invested $3.8 million in the organization via their Royal Foundation, and Shout has gone on to help more than 300,000 people since its launch.