Jordan donating $100M

Photo: All rights reserved. Michael Jordan

Basketball legend Michael Jordan and officials behind his athletic brand have pledged $100 million over the next decade to fight racial injustice.



Days after the sports hero made a rare political statement expressing his deep pain and anger at the police brutality which led to the death of African-American man George Floyd in Minnesota, he joined forces with Jordan Brand executives to announce plans to support organizations working towards "ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education" for future generations.



"Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family," they shared in a joint press release on Friday.



"We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice."



They continued, "The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next. It's 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. Yet as much as things have changed, the worst remains the same.



"Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people."