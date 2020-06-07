Basketball legend Michael Jordan and officials behind his athletic brand have pledged $100 million over the next decade to fight racial injustice.
Days after the sports hero made a rare political statement expressing his deep pain and anger at the police brutality which led to the death of African-American man George Floyd in Minnesota, he joined forces with Jordan Brand executives to announce plans to support organizations working towards "ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education" for future generations.
"Jordan Brand is more than one man. It has always been a family," they shared in a joint press release on Friday.
"We represent a proud family that has overcome obstacles, fought against discrimination in communities worldwide and that works every day to erase the stain of racism and the damage of injustice."
They continued, "The will, the work, the excellence the world has come to know is the result of one generation after another, pouring their dreams into the next. It's 2020, and our family now includes anyone who aspires to our way of life. Yet as much as things have changed, the worst remains the same.
"Black lives matter. This isn't a controversial statement. Until the ingrained racism that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improving the lives of Black people."
Jordan donating $100M
Basketball legend Michael Jordan and officials behind his athletic brand have pledged $100 million over the next decade to fight racial injustice.
More Entertainment News
Recent Trending
- 5G's future in Europe's handsCanada - 8:34 am
- How provinces are reopeningCanada - 8:02 am
- 'Did they give him help?'Regina - 7:46 am
- NYC lifts curfew earlyNew York - 7:36 am
- COVID lawsuits tie up courtsCanada - 7:16 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]